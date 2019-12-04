The 9th Annual Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness takes place December 19th from 7-11 pm at Headliners Music Hall and, as always, features some of the best Louisville music has to offer.

The event is a fundraiser for the Coalition for the Homeless, and in its first eight years, it has raised more than $250,000 for the Coalition's efforts to house the most vulnerable homeless persons living on the streets of Louisville.

In addition to performances by dozens of local musicians and artists, there will be soup prepared by Chef Finbar Kinsella, a raffle featuring fine bourbon, concert tickets, food items, and a cash bar.

The all-star lineup of local musicians who are donating their time and talents to participate in the event include Ben Sollee, Appalatin, The Riflemen, Steve Cooley & Brigid Kaelin, John Gage, Hot Brown Smackdown, The Eleventh Hour, Hound of the Baskervilles, Julia Purcell, Scott T. Smith, Ida Clare, Pat Younger, The Betweeners, and MVP.