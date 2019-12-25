Merry Christmas from all of us at WFPK!

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10 am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10 am-1 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2 pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (2-3 pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Silent Night – Songs about December

–WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY REVISITED with John Timmons (7-10 pm)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? We’ll warm you up with some live music recorded at this summer’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday!

–SIR MICROCOSM (10-11 pm)

11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.