6-9 am: Duke
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher
3 – 6 pm: Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Wire.
7 – 10 pm: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
7:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!
10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.