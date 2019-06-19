6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Otis Junior

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Freddy and Francine stop by before they open for Big Head Todd tonight at The Louisville Palace.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Marissa Nadler is known for her incredible voice, and on her solo album “For My Crimes” she pairs it with other women vocalists, like Angel Olsen, Kristin Kontrol, and Sharon Van Etten. Nadler will talk about why she enjoys harmonizing with other women and how she ended up opening for the Swedish hard rock band, Ghost. Plus, a performance on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.