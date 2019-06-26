6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Otis Junior

2pm – Electric Garden stops by before their show tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Jukebox The Ghost stops by before their show tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!

4pm – Erika Wennerstrom stops by before her show tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ben Dickey stops by to talk about his latest album, A Glimmer on the Outskirts. He’ll also talk about his star making performance in Blaze, the Ethan Hawke directed biopic. Dickey plays real-life musician Blaze Foley, an outlaw country icon who influenced Townes Van Zandt. How did he end up getting the gig? Ben Dickey explains and performs live on the next World Café.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.