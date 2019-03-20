6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Simple Minds

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ian Swain is a DJ slash urban economist. Alanna Stuart is a singer whose mom welcomed foster children from around the world when she was growing up. Together they are Bonjay, and the love they have of different cities and different people led to an eclectic R&B debut album unlike anything we’ve heard at World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.