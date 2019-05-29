6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

2pm – Bridge 19 stops by before their show tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Listen for in-studios with Dylan LeBlanc and Adia Victoria before their shows tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Dave Lory met Jeff Buckley in 1993 and co-managed him through his short career. In his book Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye, he shares stories from their time together and remembers the day he got the call that Jeff had drowned at only the age of 30. Hear that and some rare live Jeff Buckley performances on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.