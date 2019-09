May 15th of next year brings a new album from Weezer and with a title like Van Weezer, you can probably assume it’s gonna be a rocker! Check out Rivers Cuomo channeling his inner Eddie Van Halen on the new track, “End of the Game”, which is accompanied by a typically Weezer-esque video starring Cherry Glazerr and, yes, an alien…

