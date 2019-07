Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her latest record, Titanic Rising, its ties to climate catastrophe, and how the artwork and visuals of a submerged bedroom tie into it all. In fact, we get the story of how they built a bedroom set to completely fill with water, as well as her love and movies and movie soundtracks, and the idea of true love.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.