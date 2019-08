Before playing the main stage at Forecastle, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith visited the WFPK Tiny House for arguably the most intimate and exclusive performance of the entire festival.

And yet, the WFPK Tiny House isn’t the smallest venue Dawes has played in–not even the smallest in Louisville. In 2017 we took them to Louisville’s own Guitar Emporium to cut a record in one of the last functioning Voice-O-Graph recording booths in the world.