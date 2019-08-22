It’s been one year since the Ruen Brothers, Henry and Rupert, made their WFPK debut on Live Lunch. After being blown away by their vintage charm, we immediately asked them to come back and play Waterfront Wednesday that very same month! Since then, the Ruen Brothers have become one of the most universally beloved new artists around the WFPK office, so you know when they were announced to perform at Forecastle Festival they were one of the first groups we reached out to about playing our Tiny House! Fortunately they said yes, and you can see their full session below.