October 10th is World Mental Health Day. So, what better time for the 2nd Annual WFPK Mental Health Day broadcast! We’ve invited some experts and advocates to tell us how to support ourselves, friends and family who are living with a mental illness and how to remove the stigma around discussing mental health issues. We’d like to hear from you as well. Call 502-814-6560 and tell us about a song that’s helped you deal with depression, dedicate a request in honor of a loved one or anything else you’d like to share. We may just use your comments and song suggestions on the air, October 10th

Remember there are resources for you, family and friends related to suicide prevention.

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

more resources below…

Here’s who’ll be stopping by

8 am – Jeremy Harrell founder of Veterans Club KY

9 am – Nancy S. Brooks, Executive Director – NAMI Louisville

11 am – Debbie Weiss, LCSW, Director of Clinical Services/Kristen Millwood, Development & Communications Manager – Wellspring

1 pm – Shanda Cool, LCSW, MDiv, Director of the Crisis Stabilization Units/Kimberly Spaw Johnson, Director of Development & Communications – Wellspring

3 pm – Patty Murray, musician and documentarian of “A Special Kind of Wrong” about her sister’s battle with mental illness

4 pm – Geneva Robinson, Clinical Supervisor and Unit Manager – Centerstone Kentucky

7 pm – Patrick Rhodes, Director of Programs/Kimberly Spaw Johnson Director of Development & Communications – Wellspring

8 pm – Allison Cross, MT-BC (aka DJ Aly) – Restorative Sound

Resources continued

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070