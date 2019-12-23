With his latest collection of songs, WFPK favorite Josh Rouse is redefining what holiday music can be. “The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse” features beautiful harmonies and gentle, bright melodies wrapped in the lush, folk/pop soundscapes that have become his signature. The album illustrates themes of childhood nostalgia and holidays spent away from home, with lighthearted, upbeat instrumentals that make these songs enjoyable year-round.

Last week, Rouse treated WFPK members to an exclusive “Members Only” performance celebrating “The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse.” Recorded live at Zanzabar in Louisville, KY, this hour long set features six of the songs from his new holiday album, plus six additional seasonally appropriate songs, as well as a beautiful rendition of “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” by soul queen Irma Thomas.

You can watch the entire performance in the video below.

Happy holidays!