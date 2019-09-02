We’ve just gotten another taste of the upcoming debut full-length album from Louisville groove & psych- rock trio Boa! “What’s New” is just that; the new track from “Someplace Special”, due for release October 4th. The band will join us for Live Lunch that day and continue the celebration later that night at Zanzabar with the official album release show!

We’re excited to bring you the premiere of their catchy new song! Enjoy!

Click here to listen to: Boa “What’s New”

