White Reaper sat down with Kyle Meredith to go over the details of their latest LP, You Deserve Love. Tony Esposito and Nick Wilkerson take us through the Nashville sessions with producer Jay Joyce, how having new guitarist Hunter Thompson changed the dynamics, experimenting with new instruments, writing about cars and widows, the all-ages Louisville underground community that gave them their start, and using the album cover to reflect our current era.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream