Louisville’s own White Reaper have some big news to share– they have just signed with Elektra Records! Vocalist/guitarist Tony Esposito said in a release, “I remember seeing the big Elektra ‘E’ on the back of so many of my favorite Cars, Doors, Queen and Metallica records. I still can’t believe it.” Drummer Nick Wilkerson added, “It’s awesome to be a part of a label with such rich history.”

We are so proud of these guys!

Check out their new video for their latest single, “Might Be Right”… (LANGUAGE)

P.S. White Reaper returns to Louisville June 29th at Headliners!

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream