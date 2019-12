Louisville’s own White Reaper continue to build on an incredibly successful year by announcing Pearl Jam has tapped them to be one of the openers for their 2020 European tour! It’ll be Eddie Vedder and company’s first trek in nearly two years and will include stops at London’s Hyde Park (along with Pixies, no less) and France for Lollapalooza Paris. Let’s celebrate these guys by enjoying the title track to their latest album, “You Deserve Love”…

