Whitney’s Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss their sophomore album, Forever Turned Around, and it’s connections to anxiety, the environment, travel, and life in your 20s. They expand on the impact of bringing guitarist Ziyad Asrar back into the band has had, when writing personal is also political, being an 8-member band, and the stop and restarts that lead to the new LP.

Listen at to the interview above and then check out the videos below.