Before the Streetlights is an Alternative Rock band based in Louisville, KY. Twin brothers, Josh (vocals, bass) & Tyler (vocals, guitar) Courtney recruited Tyler Pritchett on guitar & Zach Schindler on drums and started playing shows while still in high school. The band began in their garage in 2013 and spent their formative years crafting songs, playing shows, and cultivating a local fanbase. They have released 4 EPs since and are currently working on their debut full length which will be called ‘Somnium’ due out this Spring. The first single of the album, titled “Track 2: Bloom” video was created by Tyler Pritchett, and fittingly released on the first day of Spring this year.