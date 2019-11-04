William DuVall gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his debut solo record, One Alone. The Alice In Chains frontman details why, after an over 30 years career, now was the time to finally release a record on his own, how having a degree in religion/philosophy occasionally informs his writing, and backstories on “Til The Light Guides Me Home” and “Chains Around My Heart”. The two also discuss his former band, Neon Christ’s documentary All Alone Together before heading back to 2009 for the 10th anniversary of Alice in Chains’ Black Gives Way To Blue: “We were fighting for the right to exist.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream