A previously unreleased Tom Petty track was part of a best-of compilation earlier this year, and now some old friends have recorded a special version of it for charity! Willie Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee and Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah, have teamed up to cover “For Real”, with proceeds to benefit Midnight Mission. Give a listen…

