WFPK wants to send you and a friend to the Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise 26!
The cruise takes you through the Caribbean with concerts on the ship from dozens of artists. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday all-stars The Mavericks and Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band headline alongside Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, Band of Heathens and more!
Donate any amount by September 8, 2019 at 11:59 p.m., and you’re automatically entered to win!
The week-long cruise departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL on January 11, 2020. The winner is responsible for air/ground transportation to and from the port and fees. See below for details.
Sustainers are not automatically entered into this contest, but can email membership@louisvillepublicmedia.org with subject “Cruise Entry” to enter. No purchase necessary. Contest policy.
Terms and Conditions
Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise 26
January 11-18, 2020
- This prize is for one (1) balcony cabin for two (2) guests on the Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise sailing January 11-18, 2020 on the Holland America Zuiderdam from Fort Lauderdale Florida (Approximate value $5,600)
- Cruise prize includes:
- Admission to all concerts & songwriter sessions
- All meals at the Main Dining Room, Lido Buffet, outdoor grills & room service.
- Use of ships pool areas.
- Use of ships health & fitness center.
- Winner is responsible for:
- Air and ground transportation to and from Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Port Taxes of $250 per person.
- Gratuities of $14 per person/ per day (paid on board)
- Casino charges
- Spa services
- Meals, events or tours in any port
- SBC pre party; pre cruise hotel or post cruise hotel
- Travel Insurance
- Winner must call 1-800-Delbert ASAP to complete reservation.
- Winner must be 21 years of age or older, unless accompanied by an adult over the age of 25 in the same cabin.
- Winner must have Passport valid for 6 months after cruise.
- This prize can only be used for Sandy Beaches Cruise 26. It is non-transferrable and may not be redeemed for cash.