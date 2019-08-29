Blog
August 29, 2019
Stacy Owen | Louisville Public Media

WFPK wants to send you and a friend to the Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise 26!

The cruise takes you through the Caribbean with concerts on the ship from dozens of artists. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday all-stars The Mavericks and Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band headline alongside Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, Band of Heathens and more!

Donate any amount by September 8, 2019 at 11:59 p.m., and you’re automatically entered to win!

The week-long cruise departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL on January 11, 2020. The winner is responsible for air/ground transportation to and from the port and fees. See below for details.

Sustainers are not automatically entered into this contest, but can email membership@louisvillepublicmedia.org with subject “Cruise Entry” to enter. No purchase necessary. Contest policy.

 

Terms and Conditions

Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise 26
January 11-18, 2020

  1. This prize is for one (1) balcony cabin for two (2) guests on the Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise sailing January 11-18, 2020 on the Holland America Zuiderdam from Fort Lauderdale Florida  (Approximate value $5,600)
  2. Cruise prize includes:
    • Admission to all concerts & songwriter sessions
    • All meals at the Main Dining Room, Lido Buffet, outdoor grills & room service.
    • Use of ships pool areas.
    • Use of ships health & fitness center.
  3. Winner is responsible for:
    • Air and ground transportation to and from Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
    • Port Taxes of $250 per person.
    • Gratuities of $14 per person/ per day (paid on board)
    • Casino charges
    • Spa services
    • Meals, events or tours in any port
    • SBC pre party; pre cruise hotel or post cruise hotel
    • Travel Insurance
  4. Winner must call 1-800-Delbert ASAP to complete reservation.
  5. Winner must be 21 years of age or older, unless accompanied by an adult over the age of 25 in the same cabin.
  6. Winner must have Passport valid for 6 months after cruise.
  7.  This prize can only be used for Sandy Beaches Cruise 26.  It is non-transferrable and may not be redeemed for cash.
Stacy Owen
By Stacy Owen @wfpkmamabear
Stacy is the WFPK Program Director.