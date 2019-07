Wire’s Colin Newman gives Kyle Meredith a ring to take him through the details of 1979’s 154, for it’s 40th anniversary, as well as ’89’s IBTABA. They also take some time to talk about the importance of Immersion and Githead, his two bands outside of Wire, and the updates with both of those. Newman also says that they’re working on the new Wire record right now and we should expect it in 2020.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.