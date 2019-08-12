While Woodstock 2019 might not be happening, there have been two other anniversary celebration that were able to make it off the ground. The 2nd of those, Woodstock ’94, celebrated the 25th anniversary with a legendary lineup of it’s own. With today being the day it kicked off, August 12, we’ve compiled recent interviews from some of the artists that played there, all who share their own memories of the performances, crowds, rain, mud, and backstage antics.