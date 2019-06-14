This Thursday, June 20th is World Refugee Day and we’ve invited some awesome folks from our community by to tell you about the work they do to support refugees making Louisville their home. Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and more will also tell their stories and share musical performances on the air! Sponsored by American Red Cross.

Here’s who’ll be stopping by!

8 a.m. – Colin Triplett, Catholic Charities Resettlement Director

10:30 a.m. – Suhl Ensemble performing music from Syria, Laos, and the Uyghur people

12 p.m. – Alinoti Malebo, a 20-year-old poet from Democratic Republic of Congo.

12:30 p.m. – African Finest SG, Congolese vocal group,

3 p.m. – Kentucky Refugee Ministries

9 p.m. – Ahmed Hussein, Somali refugee turned Catholic Charities employee

Here are links to World Refugee Day Celebrations in Louisville!

Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Catholic Charities of Louisville