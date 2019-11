Jenn Wasner is not only part of Sylvan Esso‘s 10-piece band playing several shows this month, she’s also back with Andy Stack as Wye Oak and kicking off their JOIN tour in 2020. Not only will they perform Wye Oak favorites, they’ll also perform songs by Wasner’s Flock of Dimes and Stack’s Joyero. Check out their new song “Fortune”…

