It’s been more than 30 years since legendary punk band X shared new music, but now the original members (Exene Cervenka, Jon Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake) have reunited in the studio to lay down five songs! This first glimpse started at as a rough demo on a 2001 reissue of their Los Angeles album, now reimagined with a video directed by Cervenka’s son, Henry Mortensen. Mortensen (son of actor, Viggo) also appears in the video along with Cervenka’s niece, Carolyn Allen. Check out the fiery “Delta 88 Nightmare”…

