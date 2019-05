Afro-Latino artist Xenia Rubinos was asked by the filmmakers of the documentary I’m Leaving Now (Ya Me Voy) to do a Spanish-language version of The Clash‘s iconic anthem. Not only does she deliver a terrific version, it even has the blessing of Clash guitarist, Mick Jones! Give a listen to Rubinos’ take on “Should I Stay Or Should I Go”…

