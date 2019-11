There always seems to be an unfair ratio of Hanukkah songs compared to Christmas tunes, but a new compilation hopes to help change that! Hannukah+ was inspired by the band’s famous Hannukah concerts they do every year and comes out this Friday. The compilation features HAIM, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black and more, plus, of course, Yo La Tengo. Give a listen to “Eight Candles”…

