Pay attention, because you’re not going to want to miss the amazing soul rock sounds of Shreveport, Louisiana’s Seratones! Formed in 2013, they came out swinging with their debut LP “Get Gone” in 2016, and have now returned with their aptly named second album, “Power.” We’ve loved everything we’ve heard from them so far, and that’s why we were so delighted to welcome them to our performance studio to play “Gotta Get To Know Ya” and “Over You,” exclusively for our listeners! You can check out their full performance in the video below.