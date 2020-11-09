There’s a new live David Bowie release coming and it will be here SOON!

Brilliant Live Adventures Part 2: No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95) comes out November 20th.

The second release in the Brilliant Live Adventures series, the collection was recorded at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Center on Dec. 13, 1995. The CD and vinyl versions will come in special limited edition box sets, and a third Brilliant Live album is due out before the end of the year, with the other three due out in early 2021.

Here’s some footage of “Teenage Wildlife” shared by Mica Hale on YouTube from Birmingham in 1985…

