It’s hard to fathom that October 9th would have been John Lennon‘s 80th birthday. And an auspicious occasion like that will not be quelled by the coronavirus, so the 2nd annual “Dear John” birthday tribute will happen virtually that day!

Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Osley has organized the benefit (with proceeds going to War Child UK) that will feature tributes and performances of Lennon classics by the likes of Peter Gabriel, KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, director Richard Curtis, Lindsay Ell, John Illsley of Dire Straits, and more.

“Dear John” streams Friday, October 9th, at 3 PM ET from London’s Hard Rock Hotel on YouTube:

To get you ready, let’s relive the moment Peter Gabriel did a magical version of Lennon’s “Imagine” at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy…

