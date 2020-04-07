“Constellation Eyes” is the title track from the upcoming solo album from Nick Hill who is the Phourist in Phourist & The Photons, a popular Louisville band. It’s due out this Friday (April 10). Of the song Phourist says:

“The song is a perfect example of one of those happy accident songs. The day I wrote it, that phrase had been persistently floating around in my head, and when I was making some tacos that night – food is often a source of motivation – the whole tune came out. I’d like to take a moment to apologize to my neighbors for how loud I was probably singing it, I get excited.

I’d like to also like to thank Elite Falconry over in the UK for providing me with the footage for the Constellation Eyes video.

There will be a Facebook live-stream event to celebrate the album release this Friday (April 10) at 7:30 PM, bout 45 min long. Go like http://www.facebook.com/ Phourist to keep updated on that!

That’s pretty much it. Everybody stay safe out there. These are weird times we’re living in.”