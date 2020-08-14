You’ve no doubt heard that a deluxe reissue of Prince’s 1987 album, Sign O’ The Times, is arriving next month.

Several songs have already been shared from the set, including “Witness for the Prosecution (Version 1)”, which implies a second version exists… and here it is!

According to a press release, country music artist Deborah Allen asked Prince to write her a song, so he decided to rework “Witness 4 The Prosecution” for her. Being the capricious genius he was, he decided to keep the song and offered Allen “Telepathy” instead. Note: for fascinating clarity, read this Rolling Stone article where Allen shares the marvelous backstory on their collaboration.

Other than Eric Leeds and Atlanta Bliss on sax and trumpet, respectively, Version 2 is all Prince. Give a listen!

