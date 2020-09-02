Louisville rockers War Panties describe themselves as a “very serious rock band with a silly name”. From the band about themselves and their new song “Priscilla”:

To varying degrees of success, we’ve been playing our original music and the folk songs of our land at (almost) all the dive bars, dance halls, and children’s birthday parties around town, thankfully managing to keep the same core group of musicians together through all the ups and downs of the Louisville music scene over the past ten years. But with bookings few and far between during these rough times, we’ve had to make some lemonade, getting creative on some new originals for the first time in a long time. We wanted to pass along the first song to come out of that process for your enjoyment and consideration.

It’s an ode to the solo mom and hits close to home. It’s also about dancing around your dining room with brooms, vacuums, dogs, cats, and spouses. I think it’s also about Priscilla Presley. Check it out and decide for yourself, aptly named “Priscilla”…

War Panties is

Pat Matheny (vocals, drums)

Phil Impellizzeri (vocals, guitar, piano)

Ben Ewing (bass guitar)

John Arstingstall (lead guitar)

Chad Money (vocals, keyboard)