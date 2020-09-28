‘Which Side Are You On?’ Voices for Kentucky and Beyond will be a virtual music festival online this Thursday, October 1st at 8 pm. Hosted by Rep. Charles Booker, this free virtual music fest aims to encourage voter participation by informing Kentuckians and all Americans about voter registration, voter eligibility, and key voting deadlines. Performances by: Jim James, S.G. Goodman, Chris Thile, Nappy Roots, Jason Isbell, Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Durand Jones, Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, and more.

Find out more about this event and how to watch here.