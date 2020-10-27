Aaron Lee Tasjan has always made his own rules musically and that’s exactly what we love about him! So when we heard about a new, secret album he recorded to avoid being scrutinized by record execs who don’t always get his creative impulses, we were intrigued to say the least.

Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! comes out February 5th and our first taste of it comes in the form of what Tasjan himself calls a “half party anthem, half cautionary tale.”

Check out the fun, synth-driven “Up All Night”…

