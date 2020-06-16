When Adam Schlesinger died in April from complications from COVID-19, he left behind a significant body of work, both as a founding member of Fountains of Wayne and as a prolific contributor to TV and film soundtracks.

Now that music is being honored with a new compilation called Saving for a Custom Van, which features artists like Ben Lee, Tanya Donelly, Nada Surf, Ted Leo, Kay Hanley and many more.

It’s a Bandcamp-exclusive and all proceeds will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides assistance to those in the music industry impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Check it out…

<a href="http://fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/saving-for-a-custom-van">Saving for a Custom Van by Various Artists</a>

