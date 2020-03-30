So many artists are not just sending prayers to the hospitalized John Prine, they’re showing how much the musical legend means to them by sharing covers of Prine tunes.

Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker has taken to her Instagram account with her version of Prine’s “Summer’s End” along with the message: “I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.”

There is now some hopeful news according to John Prine’s wife, Fiona, who is also recovering from the coronavirus. She tweeted that Prine was now “stable”, adding, “Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

