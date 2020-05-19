AJR’s Ryan Met speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new single, “Bang” and 2019’s Neotheater LP. Met discusses the NYC brother-trio’s ability to produce musically adventurous sounds, the fun of being self-referential, and penchant for writing about growing up. The pop-alternative act also have a knack for finding emotional depth in songs about pop culture moments such as The Office and Beats By Dre, using folks like the voice of the NYC subway system and sampling the film Eraserhead in their songs, and an aversion for what Met refers to as the homogenized music currently found on the Pop charts.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.