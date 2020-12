Alanis Morissette made it a family affair when she shared a cover of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono holiday classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

The remotely recorded segment featured Morissette and her band members playfully performing the 1971 favorite along with their respective family members and pets, with plenty of props and dancing!

Just try not smiling.

