Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

For a band whose catalog is built on topical lyrics, Drive-By Truckers couldn’t have picked a better year to release The Unraveling than during an election cycle.

Current events that grabbed all of our attention during the 3 ½ years since their last record are front and center in Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley’s lyrics, with as direct storytelling as the Athens, GA band have ever displayed.

Recorded over 85 hours in Memphis, TN, Hood says they chose to make their artistic response to the world with a focus on a core emotional level; more heart.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses. Find out more at LPM Business Sponsorship.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter