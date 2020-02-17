Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Tame Impala’s fourth LP, The Slow Rush, finds Kevin Parker battling against a world that moves quicker than any of us can grasp as major events are cataloged by a push notification.

Parker told the New York Times earlier this year, “A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards.”

The dreamy haze that we’ve come to know from Tame Impala weaves throughout The Slow Rush alongside propulsive drum beats that should keep longtime fans bouncing along.

