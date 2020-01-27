Each week WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio, links and video here!

Twin Limb updates their “Dream Pop” sound on the new release, In the Warm Light, As a Ghost, with songs that build to a fever pitch or conjure up Middle Eastern sounds.

Following a hiatus, the mystical trio reconnects in a powerful way, combining the otherworldly harmonies of MaryLiz Bender and Lacey Guthrie with spacious production by third member, Kevin Ratterman. Their combination of organic sounds mixed with effects remains intact while building on their trademark sound.

The members of Twin Limb are musical soulmates and they all three shine on the new release, In the Warm Light, As a Ghost.

More information: PopMatters Album Review, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter