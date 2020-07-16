Alec Benjamin speaks with Kyle Meredith about These Two Windows, his first full length album, how he has enough leftover songs and wants to make a Part 2, being bilingual and the possibility of writing in Mandarin in the future. Benjamin also talks in depth about his Leonard Cohen appreciation and how Cohen’s poetic lyrics have been an influence, writing topical on the song Six Feet Apart, and the co-writing and collaborations he’s done during quarantine.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.