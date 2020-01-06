Alice Cooper chats with Kyle Meredith about his latest release, Breadcrumbs, which finds the legendary shock-rocker digging into his Detroit roots to cover MC5, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels. The two discuss some of the history of Motor City punk, how the city’s sound is still evident in artists like Jack White, and how it’s influenced Alice Cooper’s sound through the years. Breadcrumbs is also the precursor to his upcoming 2020 LP and Alice talks about what more to expect in that record, as well as some discussion on his recent record with Hollywood Vampires (“It was important that it not sound like an Alice Cooper or Aerosmith record”) and a story of the rarest collectible in his catalog.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.