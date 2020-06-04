Alison Mosshart jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new solo single, Rise, from the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies. The Kills vocalist goes on to discuss her fondness of writing for film and TV – earlier this year saw one of her songs on the soundtrack to The Turning – as well as working with Alain Johannes who used leaves and twigs for percussion, her recent obsession with making her own videos, and the upcoming b-side to Rise called It Ain’t Water. Mosshart then goes further into the year to let us know about the Third Man Books re-release of Car Ma and it’s accompanying spoken word companion (“weird shit inspired by the book”), and a small update on the next record from The Kills.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.