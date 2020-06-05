Wednesday, June 10th, there will be a special two-hour livestream to benefit the Austin, TX, community with some pretty powerful names behind it.

A Night For Austin is being organized by Luck Reunion with Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson and Annie Nelson, who will be joined by Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Gary Clark, Jr., Black Pumas, James Taylor, John Hiatt, Spoon, Patty Griffin, Vince Gill, Alejandro Escovedo, Ryan Bingham, and more. Actors Renee Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke and Owen Wilson will also make appearances.

You can stream this extravaganza Wednesday at 9PM ET via anightforaustin.com and Luck Reunion’s Twitch, with proceeds to benefit the Austin Community Foundation.

Here’s Willie Nelson joining Paul Simon on “Graceland” at another good cause: Farm Aid in 1992…

