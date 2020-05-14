Musician and The Office actor Ed Helms has been hosting a livestreamed video series called Whiskey Sour Happy Hour and yesterday’s installment culminated with a star-studded jam!

The series benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and personal protective equipment and supplies through Direct Relief.

Watch Helms as he’s joined by I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan), Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Chris Eldridge, Sean Watkins, Noam Pikelny, Robert Ellis, Matt the Electrician and more, on the 1968 classic by The Band, “The Weight”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream