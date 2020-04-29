A huge, star-studded tribute to the music of Marc Bolan and T. Rex arrives Labor Day weekend!

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex is a two-disc set with 26 songs culled from the all-too-brief but brilliant phases of Bolan’s career. Nick Cave, Father John Misty, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams and U2 with Elton John, are but a few of the high caliber names involved with the project that will be released September 4th.

Check out Nick Cave’s take on the 1968 T. Rex classic, “Cosmic Dancer”…

